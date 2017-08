TrinityIHC wrote:



I cant decide between Wood, Ashurst or Arona. All had great seasons for very different reasons Club now taking votes on player of the season.I cant decide between Wood, Ashurst or Arona. All had great seasons for very different reasons

Can't argue with those 3 at all, would be a very close call for me too, but I think i'd just go for Wood by the shortest of short heads.....