Made myself watch it again(spoilt my weekend).Yes I am biased, but I have put my calm sensible head on and have to agree with John Kear and Jonathan Davies who were commentating and also watched the replay in slow motion that Tuimavave ripped the ball from Clubbs grip, without doubt should have been no try and no six points.Even Radford admitted they dodged a bullet.

Bentham was correct at the end with calling the forward pass at Wigans last effort to score.

However, this proves once again that even with Video Technology the referees still stuff up and often determine the result.

All I ask is that decisions given are correct,and with VR they should be, and get annoyed when they are not.

Did the curlies deserve to win? could have gone either way,but they played well and it went their way,dammit!Good kicker that Sneyd.

We move on. Lets get out of this league quickly and go again.RRTR.