Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:30 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
More CC wins in 365 days than you've managed in 135 years :lol:


How was the holiday? No Internet at Blue Dolphin?
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:30 am
Wow am I on the wrong forum again? Thought it was a HULL KR forum???
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:15 am
Nowt wrong with a bit of discussion about 1 of the 3 main trophies being won.With the week off for us there is little to talk about apart from slow build up to Fev game. Wow?
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:29 am
Well done to them, was disappointed when they won it last year but really didn't care this year, far more to be concerned with them them. Will be interesting to see if they can kick on now, they're in a very similar position to wire a few years ago and they've struggled to make the step from cc winners to actually winning a GF.

Just as an after thought I wonder if Child is upset he was pipped to the lance Todd trophy by Sneyd :)
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:35 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
was you not alive in 1980 try 10-5 And first HULL winners at Wembley :DANCE:


Yeah, I was there and saw you cheat your way to a lucky win. Dunno how much was in that brown envelope to fred lindop but it worked.

My kids will be learning about it in history class next year
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:36 am
craig hkr wrote:
How was the holiday? No Internet at Blue Dolphin?


Blue dolphin? Is that on international drive?

Plenty of internet bud but too busy to post on here although I did have a look in from time to time
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:19 pm
Made myself watch it again(spoilt my weekend).Yes I am biased, but I have put my calm sensible head on and have to agree with John Kear and Jonathan Davies who were commentating and also watched the replay in slow motion that Tuimavave ripped the ball from Clubbs grip, without doubt should have been no try and no six points.Even Radford admitted they dodged a bullet.
Bentham was correct at the end with calling the forward pass at Wigans last effort to score.
However, this proves once again that even with Video Technology the referees still stuff up and often determine the result.
All I ask is that decisions given are correct,and with VR they should be, and get annoyed when they are not.
Did the curlies deserve to win? could have gone either way,but they played well and it went their way,dammit!Good kicker that Sneyd.
We move on. Lets get out of this league quickly and go again.RRTR.
Re: Wembley 2017
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:24 pm
Think I,m cracking up, look what that result has done to me!What I meant to say was of course it should have been a try and a possible six points which would have had an effect on the score..DUH!
Sorry gents, time I had a lie down.
