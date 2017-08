I didn't watch but the result was as enviable as it was dispiritingly predictable.



After an initially steep learning curve, Radford has done a superb job there. For somebody like me, that it has been based on hard-headed realism, after our own disastrous attempts at trying to do things 'the right way', is hard to swallow.



From the minute-by-minute, I gather Phil Bentham spotted a late forward pass to rule out a try that would have tied the scores at 18-18, with the team from Hull having lost a seemingly unassailable position to their Lancashire rivals. Bloody sliding doors.