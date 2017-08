Apart from Having a little punt on 1st try scorer I'm ambivalent over Saturdays game. Part of me wants them to get walloped and I remember fc fans smug faces after our loss there.On other hand a few of my more level headed fc supporting friends I wouldn't begrudge their happiness and iv read a few stories of people in very bad health holding on for an fc win so again I'd be happy for them if successful. Saw some highlights of last year's final and it's easy to forget they were 10-0 down with 20 to go.Gidley missed 2 routine kicks then got chinned by own player and left field then they got on a roll.fine margins and all that matters is who lifts the pot .I'm going draw half time then a drop goal either way at end