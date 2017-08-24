Coaches Wane and Radford have named their squads for this weekends much anticipated Challenge Cup final between the cup holders and the most successful side in the competitions history.This will be the Wigan Warriors thirty-second Challenge Cup final appearance, having lifted the trophy on nineteen occasions. Hull FC are taking part in the showpiece event for the seventeenth time and have four previous wins to their name, including last years 12-10 victory over the Warrington Wolves.