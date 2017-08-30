WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wally Lewis IS coming!

Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:22 pm
The Biffs Back wrote:
I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the King
I actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signing

We all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list too

Best Overseas players that I have ever seen play live
1:Wally Lewis
2:Andrew Johns
3:Johnathon Thurston


Best GB players that I have ever seen play live
1:Ellery Hanley
2:Garry Schofield
3:Paul Sculthorpe

May'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions

Mine would be pretty much the same. Could maybe argue about GB's 3rd option especially if Sam hadn't gone to Union and had continued to play. I'm also gonna cheat and have a 3rd equal, adding Menninga to JT on the Overseas players.
.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:37 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
Mine would be pretty much the same. Could maybe argue about GB's 3rd option especially if Sam hadn't gone to Union and had continued to play. I'm also gonna cheat and have a 3rd equal, adding Menninga to JT on the Overseas players.
.


Gene Miles edged Meninga for me.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:51 am
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
Gene Miles edged Meninga for me.


That's an interesting comparison.

I don't think there is a position in RL which has two more contrasting styles than the centres. In this case you've picked the two extremes.

In Miles you have a TRY MAKER

In Meninga a GAME BREAKER.

Yet both IMHO are equally as valid

If TJ had Miles as a centre he'd score 30+ a season in a decent Trinity side. Miles not that many.

If TJ had Meninga he'd score half that but the partnership would probably score the same.

The only difference is that Meninga would chip a lot of individual match winning wonder tries that Miles wouldn't - so this IMHO gives Meninga quite an the edge.

Miles = 101 games 20 tries (but countless assists)

Meninga = 306 games 189 tries Speaks for itself really.

:D
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:09 am
vastman wrote:
That's an interesting comparison.

I don't think there is a position in RL which has two more contrasting styles than the centres. In this case you've picked the two extremes.

In Miles you have a TRY MAKER

In Meninga a GAME BREAKER.

Yet both IMHO are equally as valid

If TJ had Miles as a centre he'd score 30+ a season in a decent Trinity side. Miles not that many.

If TJ had Meninga he'd score half that but the partnership would probably score the same.

The only difference is that Meninga would chip a lot of individual match winning wonder tries that Miles wouldn't - so this IMHO gives Meninga quite an the edge.

Miles = 101 games 20 tries (but countless assists)

Meninga = 306 games 189 tries Speaks for itself really.

:D


I don't think those stats for Miles are accurate, but I agree with what you are saying. Both were outstanding players, it's just personally I love to watch a good playing centre. It's not just the tries he created, it's how he created them as well. A wingers dream.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:49 am
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
I don't think those stats for Miles are accurate, but I agree with what you are saying. Both were outstanding players, it's just personally I love to watch a good playing centre. It's not just the tries he created, it's how he created them as well. A wingers dream.


There off Wikipedia. I think the Meninga ones are but the Miles ones I agree look a tad on the mean side.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:12 am
vastman wrote:
That's an interesting comparison.

I don't think there is a position in RL which has two more contrasting styles than the centres. In this case you've picked the two extremes.

In Miles you have a TRY MAKER

In Meninga a GAME BREAKER.

Yet both IMHO are equally as valid

If TJ had Miles as a centre he'd score 30+ a season in a decent Trinity side. Miles not that many.

If TJ had Meninga he'd score half that but the partnership would probably score the same.

The only difference is that Meninga would chip a lot of individual match winning wonder tries that Miles wouldn't - so this IMHO gives Meninga quite an the edge.

Miles = 101 games 20 tries (but countless assists)

Meninga = 306 games 189 tries Speaks for itself really.

:D


You've missed the stats for the seven years 1980 -87 that Gene Miles played for Wynnum Manly. Those Wikipedia stas only include his appearances for Brisbane Broncos and Wigan,
