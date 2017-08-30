The Biffs Back wrote:

I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the King

I actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signing



We all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list too



Best Overseas players that I have ever seen play live

1:Wally Lewis

2:Andrew Johns

3:Johnathon Thurston





Best GB players that I have ever seen play live

1:Ellery Hanley

2:Garry Schofield

3:Paul Sculthorpe



May'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions