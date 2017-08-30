WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wally Lewis IS coming!

Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:22 pm
The Biffs Back wrote:
I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the King
I actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signing

We all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list too

Best Overseas players that I have ever seen play live
1:Wally Lewis
2:Andrew Johns
3:Johnathon Thurston


Best GB players that I have ever seen play live
1:Ellery Hanley
2:Garry Schofield
3:Paul Sculthorpe

May'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions

Mine would be pretty much the same. Could maybe argue about GB's 3rd option especially if Sam hadn't gone to Union and had continued to play. I'm also gonna cheat and have a 3rd equal, adding Menninga to JT on the Overseas players.
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:37 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
Mine would be pretty much the same. Could maybe argue about GB's 3rd option especially if Sam hadn't gone to Union and had continued to play. I'm also gonna cheat and have a 3rd equal, adding Menninga to JT on the Overseas players.
Gene Miles edged Meninga for me.
