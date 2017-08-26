vastman wrote: Makes you wonder who'd be the equivalent signing today, assuming there even is one.



Can't think of a modern player who jumps out at you quite as much as Wally did though I accept it's a very different game these days.

inside man wrote: Nobody anywhere near him Vasty and likely never will be. He is to RL what Ali was to boxing.

KevW60349 wrote: Finest player I have ever seen playing RL, absolutely superb player ,I still get a buzz just remembering watching him play down at BV.

DAVE@CAS1990 wrote: Well from the current crop you'd have to say Thurston...



Him and Andrew Johns about on a par for me but, all personal opinion. There's no right or wrong. I have seen some amazing stuff from both

I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the KingI actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signingWe all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list tooBest Overseas players that I have ever seen play live1:Wally Lewis2:Andrew Johns3:Johnathon ThurstonBest GB players that I have ever seen play live1:Ellery Hanley2:Garry Schofield3:Paul SculthorpeMay'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions