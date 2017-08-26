|
Saw Ray Price yesterday. Old fella walks like he is 90 years old. That body got put through the wringer over the years.
roopy wrote:
Saw Ray Price yesterday. Old fella walks like he is 90 years old. That body got put through the wringer over the years.
He walked like a ninety year old when he came onto the pitch for us, but when the whistle blew that was a different matter.
Ray price nickname "perpetual motion"
inside man wrote:
Hickey has to be the worst import ever, shocking excuse of a player.
He used to be still getting up off the floor from a tackle, 3 plays later. Definitely the most unfit player that I've seen in a Wakey shirt.
My age allows me to put Geoff Gerrard on the list, different type of player but went on to the International stage after having spell at Wakefield. That wouldn't happen now.
vastman wrote:
Yeah I think he did, however if I recall Todd blamed the club and Toppo in particular whilst Graham at least kept his jap shut and retired.
Funny really because Ella was a bit of a legend at BV in the same team and barely played due to injury.
But fair enough nobody could call Graham a massive success.
I read an interview recently with Mark Graham. In it he said that Todd had a bad injury, knee I think and the club were going to "sack" Todd. As a result Graham stood up for him and they both left rather promptly.
Ella was fabulous for us, I remember his pre-match warm up stretches and by golly he was flexible. Didn't John Monie say of him that "he sold more dummies than Mothercare".
wildshot wrote:
I read an interview recently with Mark Graham. In it he said that Todd had a bad injury, knee I think and the club were going to "sack" Todd. As a result Graham stood up for him and they both left rather promptly.
Ella was fabulous for us, I remember his pre-match warm up stretches and by golly he was flexible. Didn't John Monie say of him that "he sold more dummies than Mothercare".
Always two sides to every story I suppose.
Wally Lewis was the player that got me started attending Belle Vue as a kid, Ella was class & Price was inspirational. But talking about garbage overseas signings, I always remember that dross that Tunks & Brennan signed, they were pants!
vastman wrote:
Makes you wonder who'd be the equivalent signing today, assuming there even is one.
Can't think of a modern player who jumps out at you quite as much as Wally did though I accept it's a very different game these days.
inside man wrote:
Nobody anywhere near him Vasty and likely never will be. He is to RL what Ali was to boxing.
KevW60349 wrote:
Finest player I have ever seen playing RL, absolutely superb player ,I still get a buzz just remembering watching him play down at BV.
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Well from the current crop you'd have to say Thurston...
Him and Andrew Johns about on a par for me but, all personal opinion. There's no right or wrong. I have seen some amazing stuff from both
I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the King
I actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signing
We all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list too
Best Overseas players that I have ever seen play live
1:Wally Lewis
2:Andrew Johns
3:Johnathon Thurston
Best GB players that I have ever seen play live
1:Ellery Hanley
2:Garry Schofield
3:Paul Sculthorpe
May'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions
The Biffs Back wrote:
I agree with all of your posts above and King Wally was and still is the King
I actually went down to belle vue to watch him in action on a couple of occasions during his short stint as he was a top drawer signing
We all have opinions and that is what they are but I have my list too
Best Overseas players that I have ever seen play live
1:Wally Lewis
2:Andrew Johns
3:Johnathon Thurston
Best GB players that I have ever seen play live
1:Ellery Hanley
2:Garry Schofield
3:Paul Sculthorpe
May'be this could be a prelude to some other posters opinions
Depends what era you're talking about, because of his prolific scoring (for himself and creating for others) Neil Fox was the one for me but 1980 onwards no doubt about it, Wally Lewis.
