vastman wrote: Yeah I think he did, however if I recall Todd blamed the club and Toppo in particular whilst Graham at least kept his jap shut and retired.



Funny really because Ella was a bit of a legend at BV in the same team and barely played due to injury.



But fair enough nobody could call Graham a massive success.

I read an interview recently with Mark Graham. In it he said that Todd had a bad injury, knee I think and the club were going to "sack" Todd. As a result Graham stood up for him and they both left rather promptly.Ella was fabulous for us, I remember his pre-match warm up stretches and by golly he was flexible. Didn't John Monie say of him that "he sold more dummies than Mothercare".