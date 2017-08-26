WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wally Lewis IS coming!

Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:45 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1723
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Saw Ray Price yesterday. Old fella walks like he is 90 years old. That body got put through the wringer over the years.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:58 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2913
roopy wrote:
Saw Ray Price yesterday. Old fella walks like he is 90 years old. That body got put through the wringer over the years.


He walked like a ninety year old when he came onto the pitch for us, but when the whistle blew that was a different matter.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:09 am
Oddshapeball Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:02 pm
Posts: 4
Ray price nickname "perpetual motion"
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:38 am
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 430
inside man wrote:
Hickey has to be the worst import ever, shocking excuse of a player.


He used to be still getting up off the floor from a tackle, 3 plays later. Definitely the most unfit player that I've seen in a Wakey shirt.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:43 am
New York Bar X111 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Oct 07, 2008 7:41 pm
Posts: 123
My age allows me to put Geoff Gerrard on the list, different type of player but went on to the International stage after having spell at Wakefield. That wouldn't happen now.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1516
Location: The world is my oyster!
vastman wrote:
Yeah I think he did, however if I recall Todd blamed the club and Toppo in particular whilst Graham at least kept his jap shut and retired.

Funny really because Ella was a bit of a legend at BV in the same team and barely played due to injury.

But fair enough nobody could call Graham a massive success.


I read an interview recently with Mark Graham. In it he said that Todd had a bad injury, knee I think and the club were going to "sack" Todd. As a result Graham stood up for him and they both left rather promptly.

Ella was fabulous for us, I remember his pre-match warm up stretches and by golly he was flexible. Didn't John Monie say of him that "he sold more dummies than Mothercare".
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:57 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26142
Location: Poodle Power!
wildshot wrote:
I read an interview recently with Mark Graham. In it he said that Todd had a bad injury, knee I think and the club were going to "sack" Todd. As a result Graham stood up for him and they both left rather promptly.

Ella was fabulous for us, I remember his pre-match warm up stretches and by golly he was flexible. Didn't John Monie say of him that "he sold more dummies than Mothercare".


Always two sides to every story I suppose.
