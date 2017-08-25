Redscat wrote:
On the other side of the coin, probably the most disappointing overseas Trinity player that I can recall was Mark Graham, the New Zealand skipper. He never lived up to the hype.
Sure you don't mean Brent Todd? Graham wasn't great but he was quite old when he joined us. Todd was a current kiwi international and was utter pants - think we asked him to leave
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, cocker, Don Fox Fan 1, Five and last, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Paddyfc, poplar cats alive, Redscat, The Clan, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Willzay and 169 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity