Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:31 pm
Along with Ray Price best overseas player ever seen. Remember getting Wally's autograph for my 10 year old son. At Whitehaven, I think it was. He signed it over a photo of himself on the front of Open Rugby magazine. Great player!!!!!!
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:47 pm
Back up for Miller and Finn.

2 year deal is what I had heard :D

Seriously though I was only young when he was here, but on footage, looked a great player.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:25 am
Sadly I only started following Trin maybe a couple of years after Wally was here so I never saw him play. If only.

Out of the Trin players I have seen play Ray Price is up there as probably the best I've seen so I'm with you Redscat. Out of them all though Billy Conway was still my all time favourite.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 12:26 pm
Best I ever saw ! The plus was that we got him at 23/24 years old. Saw all his games for Wakefield apart from the one up at Whitehaven (too bl***y cold to go up there that day). He was a class apart then and became even better as he got older. Not sure I'll ever see his like again at Wakefield Trinity.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 1:44 pm
I met him in what is now Cats Bar when he had just arrived to give him a Club pullover and tie. He was sat down with a pint of lager in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Didn't effect how he played as he was the best stand off I have ever seen and I have seen some good ones in the last 50 years plus.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 1:55 pm
Agree with the comments about Wally L and Ray Price, but I'd like to add another to the list of favourites, Steve Ella - absolute class. James Leuluai was also a favourite. Bring them all back! :)
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 3:42 pm
You can also add Henry Paul to that list, even though we only had him for a year he was a dream to watch as a youngster playing with no fear. Agree about Ella and Jimmy, just wish we had got them a few years earlier same with nocker Norton.
