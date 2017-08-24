WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wally Lewis IS coming!

Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:43 am
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8797
Well he is supposed to be... :)
https://twitter.com/mjksportsevents/sta ... 5181961218
December 8th they say
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:13 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1860
Wally Lewis Is Coming

Up the Trin
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:12 pm
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2911
Pity we haven't a game he could play in whilst he is over here. :BOW: :)
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:20 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9475
Location: wakefield
I'd give him a shirt right now. Bet he could still do a job.
The King
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:59 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26130
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
I'd give him a shirt right now. Bet he could still do a job.
The King


Makes you wonder who'd be the equivalent signing today, assuming there even is one.

Can't think of a modern player who jumps out at you quite as much as Wally did though I accept it's a very different game these days.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:30 pm
inside man
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2143
Nobody anywhere near him Vasty and likely never will be. He is to RL what Ali was to boxing.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:56 pm
KevW60349
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 366
Finest player I have ever seen playing RL, absolutely superb player ,I still get a buzz just remembering watching him play down at BV.
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:33 pm
DAVE@CAS1990
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1358
Well from the current crop you'd have to say Thurston...

Him and Andrew Johns about on a par for me but, all personal opinion. There's no right or wrong. I have seen some amazing stuff from both
Re: Wally Lewis IS coming!
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:53 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9475
Location: wakefield
I think the difference for modern day players is we know all about them.
In the 80s you saw them live or an occasional Macron video after the fact.

Seen every SoO and saw all the touring games including 83 Queens land side

I like lots of other players but he'll always be top for me.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

