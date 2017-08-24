New book about Clive Sullivan coming out in September. Read more about it HERE.
I went to school with the author so proud of what he has gone on to do in Rugby League Journalism with this book, another book about the history of rugby league in the Midlands and various pieces he has written on the game. Not knowing much about Clive Sullivan, I am looking forward to this and hopefully you are too!
