True Professional: The Clive Sullivan Story
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:23 am
New book about Clive Sullivan coming out in September. Read more about it HERE.

I went to school with the author so proud of what he has gone on to do in Rugby League Journalism with this book, another book about the history of rugby league in the Midlands and various pieces he has written on the game. Not knowing much about Clive Sullivan, I am looking forward to this and hopefully you are too!
Clive Sullivan
What an inspiration to everyone.
The first black sportsman to captain an International British Team
Respected and revered by fans of Hull and Rovers.
I remember his shop down Newlands Ave which he shared with Sammy Lloyd

