Player Based Chants
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:27 am
I've been thinking this for a few weeks now and having seen Duckie's great effort of a song for our new signing on the Akauola thread it got me thinking.

When was the last time we sang song's about individual players barring the odd rendition of Super Benny Westwood? Saying that, when was the last time we sang anything other than "Oh Warry, Warry" ?

I think we may be flogging a dead horse to expect something during the Middle 8's but surely next season we need to mix it up a touch!

Any suggestions for our current crop?
Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:18 am
How i miss Martin Gleeson and his magic hat.....

