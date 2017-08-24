... tbf, there's not much choice at the hull end, only £30 upper tier, so 2x£55 tickets for £50 might be worth it, especially if/when the result goes our way.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, apollosghost, Armavinit, Backwoodsman, boardwalkempire, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Cotillion, fcthefuture, hullmackem, jimmys sidestep, KC BRI, London FC Fan, Mild mannered Janitor, mosher, Prof W, Scott hull fc, Stanley Unwin, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, Touchliner, Yahoo [Bot] and 217 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk