WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 tickets for 50 pound Wembley

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2 tickets for 50 pound Wembley

Post a reply
2 tickets for 50 pound Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:45 am
Scott hull fc Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:04 am
Posts: 2
Hi any one want 2 tickets for 50 pound. In Wigan end tho block 106. If do pm me please
Re: 2 tickets for 50 pound Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:01 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7087
Location: Here there and everywhere
Scott hull fc wrote:
Hi any one want 2 tickets for 50 pound. In Wigan end tho block 106. If do pm me please


All due respect, with the number of tickets still available, do you really think someone on a Hull forum would want tickets in the wigan end?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: 2 tickets for 50 pound Wembley
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:15 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2753
... tbf, there's not much choice at the hull end, only £30 upper tier, so 2x£55 tickets for £50 might be worth it, especially if/when the result goes our way.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, apollosghost, Armavinit, Backwoodsman, boardwalkempire, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Cotillion, fcthefuture, hullmackem, jimmys sidestep, KC BRI, London FC Fan, Mild mannered Janitor, mosher, Prof W, Scott hull fc, Stanley Unwin, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, tommyfinn, Touchliner, Yahoo [Bot] and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,5881,61476,1924,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM