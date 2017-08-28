jonh wrote: I have absolutely no doubt we have the players and talent in the squad to be consistently challenging for honours year in year out, however I am also in no doubt that our style of play is holding us back and preventing us from reaching our potential as a team.

That's about where I'm at really, speaking as a neutral.That game had dull written all over it though right from the off, and so it was, but it takes 2 to make a game, the codheads will shoulder some of that blame also.Both teams are relentless grinders, their games are played out in line contact, its all about fannying about in the tackle and at pob, both sides playing for penalties because nobody was gonna take a chance at making a line break, without penalties its a 20 yd gain after 5 tackles and a boot down field.This strategy might yield marginally greater success over a season, but f*** its boring to watch.The game livened up a bit towards the end when the pies started chucking it about, but by then it was long too late, they were out of gas and tbh, its not their game these days.I don't see a personnel issue, they're just following orders, sometimes its enough and sometimes it isn't.