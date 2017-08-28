Firstly I thoroughly enjoyed the game yesterday. The atmosphere was fantastic despite the stadium not being full and the game was exciting even if it at times lacked quality particularly from us.



Despite us still being in it and having opportunities to win it the best team won it and rightfully so the real touches of quality came from Hull when it counted and we couldn't cope with certain aspects of their play particularly the kicking masterclass from Snyd.



My frustration is however fully levelled once again at our style of play. We were pretty much on the back foot for the entire match even with ball in hand. We attempted to grind out a result until we had to start chasing the game. The last 10-15 minutes we started running shapes and lines had option runners and Hull started to struggle.



It was almost like watching us under Brian Noble again who seemed to shackle us and Trent Barrett and only let him off the leash when the game was lost.



Tactically we just look very very poor. That is not just levelled at the coach, our spine on the field has to take responsibility for that also. Could t understand why after the first kick leading to a try we peppered the very solid left side for Hull for the rest of the half. Switch to the second half we start to kick to the right despite the left winger being stood in the only area of the field with the sun in his eyes.



I have absolutely no doubt we have the players and talent in the squad to be consistently challenging for honours year in year out, however I am also in no doubt that our style of play is holding us back and preventing us from reaching our potential as a team.