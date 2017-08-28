No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?
As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.
ATEOTD, this is correct. Finals may be enjoyed or they may be endured but the win is absolutely everything. IMO turgid, low quality performances now blight the entire sport but that's another issue. In a final, it's win at all costs (except the open criticism of your own fan base ).
Not sure in what context ST said this but I am assuming it is as a hard nosed professional which means that he is there to win irrespective of opponent or style of play. My worry would be that he said it as part of "us against the world" which has a lot going for it but unfortunately it is a self fulfilling premonition in that eventually it will literally be only the players against everyone. As I say though I am more than happy to assume it is a hard nose professional response.
On to the original question for me and for all my pontificating a win is a win in final and how you get it is to some degree is irrelevant. Don't get me wrong I want us to win with style but ultimately I want us to win finals. My favourite final was 1985 for 2 reasons firstly our first win for 20 years and is was a fantastic match. if we had won 2-0 it would probably still be my favourite because the intervening 20 years were mainly years of false dawns and at times pretty poor rugby.
What I do hope is that the players play with some freedom and that they enjoy it.
I've got a feeling that tomorrow's game is going to be a cracker with Hull wanting to retain the trophy and we appear to relaxed and probably happy to be 2nd favourites in a 2 horse race.
A boring 'win' regularly is not the Wigan way. With my late Dad and his dad before him my family, we go back to the time of Queen Victoria watching an exciting Wigan. It is that which made us the biggest fanbase in the history of Rugby League.
