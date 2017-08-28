WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - does the style of win matter?

Is the Wembley result more important than the quality of game?

Poll runs till Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:02 pm

Boring win
4
80%
Thrilling loss
1
20%
Not bothered either way
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 5
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:04 pm
Salty



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2518
Location: the quiet west stand
I think Sam is playing brilliantly and he has been since he came back. He must have made a mistake but I can't think of one.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:09 pm
Rogues Gallery



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30200
Wigg'n wrote:
John Winder?


No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?

As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:38 pm
Pieman



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2447
Location: Atherton
Rogues Gallery wrote:
No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?

As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.


:CLAP:
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:40 am
jinkin jimmy


Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3448
Rogues Gallery wrote:
No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?

As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.

ATEOTD, this is correct. Finals may be enjoyed or they may be endured but the win is absolutely everything. IMO turgid, low quality performances now blight the entire sport but that's another issue. In a final, it's win at all costs (except the open criticism of your own fan base :wink: ).
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:06 am
Itchy Arsenal



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1038
Location: God's little acre
Not sure in what context ST said this but I am assuming it is as a hard nosed professional which means that he is there to win irrespective of opponent or style of play.
My worry would be that he said it as part of "us against the world" which has a lot going for it but unfortunately it is a self fulfilling premonition in that eventually it will literally be only the players against everyone.
As I say though I am more than happy to assume it is a hard nose professional response.

On to the original question for me and for all my pontificating a win is a win in final and how you get it is to some degree is irrelevant.
Don't get me wrong I want us to win with style but ultimately I want us to win finals.
My favourite final was 1985 for 2 reasons firstly our first win for 20 years and is was a fantastic match. if we had won 2-0 it would probably still be my favourite because the intervening 20 years were mainly years of false dawns and at times pretty poor rugby.

What I do hope is that the players play with some freedom and that they enjoy it.

I've got a feeling that tomorrow's game is going to be a cracker with Hull wanting to retain the trophy and we appear to relaxed and probably happy to be 2nd favourites in a 2 horse race.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 11:17 am
Wigg'n


Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5582
Rogues Gallery wrote:
No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?

As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.


I agree a boring final win is better than a loss but purposely going into games being 'boring' is a sure fire way to ensure you're lifting trophies in front of only 8,000 fans.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 3:38 pm
Salty



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2518
Location: the quiet west stand
I looked at the odds on a betting site and Hull had 2 start.
They were 11/10 and Wigan were 10/11.
C'mon Wigan!
