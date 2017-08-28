No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?
As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.
ATEOTD, this is correct. Finals may be enjoyed or they may be endured but the win is absolutely everything. IMO turgid, low quality performances now blight the entire sport but that's another issue. In a final, it's win at all costs (except the open criticism of your own fan base ).
