No, he said "Don't be frightened to be boring" that's not the same. His comments were about the Catalan game away. I didn't think that was boring, did you?As I said a boring win is better than exciting loss, particularly in a BIG game.

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row