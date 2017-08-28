Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 21136 Location: WIGAN
People shouldn't get confused between a good game and a high scoring game. I've seen great games that are 8-6 and dire games which finish 48-38. Ultimately we would like a low error, tight contest which the ref lets flow and tries need to be earned through good play rather then being given via errors. Many people rave about State of Origin and they're exactly that!
People are going back to 2013 a lot yet not mentioning the weather that day (as pointerd out above) which was abysmal. In the main our final wins and defeats have been pretty good games and I think we all know a big game Wigan team is a different animal to the one we see in the weekly rounds.
If both teams play on saturday as they did in the semi I think we're in for a treat but if it's a borefest and we win 7-0 then so be it!!
