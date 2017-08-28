WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - does the style of win matter?

Is the Wembley result more important than the quality of game?

Boring win
2
67%
Thrilling loss
1
33%
Not bothered either way
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 3
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:59 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7087
Location: Here there and everywhere
Hull fan here in peace.

Firstly I want my team to win. If its a boring win I'll take it.

Was there in 1985 - great game for the neutral and Wigan (and hkr fans) but I cannot say I look back on it with any fondness

I was also there in 2005 - Great game for the neutral and Hull FC, but I am yet to speak to any Leeds fan which looks back on the game with any enthusiasm.

Was there in 2013 - from my point of view, at about 6.30pm on that day, I took in a deep breath, closed my eyes, drew a metaphorical line and let it go. The reality is, the huge down pour spoiled the game. That said, was it really any more of a boring game to watch than Leeds racking 50 past a hapless hkr??

Was there last year for a close win, nerves were shot, fantastic to get the monkey off our backs.

I do think that for many Wigan fans, familiarity of winning the trophy so often has taken the shine off this as an occasion. This is clearly evidenced by disappointing ticket sales from your end (so we are lead to understand).

From a Hull Fans point of view, the novelty of winning at the national stadium most definitely has not worn off and I am buzzing already about the final.

Ideal work, the final is not riddled with niggly penalties, there are some great tries scored and there is less than 12 point between the teams at the end of the game. Real world is that I would still want to see Ellis lift the trophy at the end, even it its a 13-0 trudge in a mud bath.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:39 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5578
I think it's a terrible attitude to have that you have to play boring rugby to win. Where is the confidence in their abilities? Especially as this season Cas have rinsed everyone and played exciting rugby. They've only won the shield so far so remains to be seen if they can win the big one but the notion that to win trophies you have to not be expansive and not express your abilities is shameful.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 11:53 am
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4743
I remember the 85 final, best one played at Wembley, yet still have nightmares about it, give me a win any day, in a perfect world it will be a cracker but come on most would drather have a boring win than a fantastic loss, I would, safe trip down lads and lasses,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:02 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10439
last year, we, fc, were good for the last 20 minutes which won us the game, i didnt care about the first 60 afterwards!

obviously id love us to win it on saturday with flair and free flowing rugby, weather looks good so heres hoping, but if its another scrappy win, so be it
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:15 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2495
Nobody wants to be on the losing side but jon is right. We want (and need) a match that does the sport proud.

It's us fickle fans who pay Sam Tomkins' wages, so I can so without the lecture, thanks.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:34 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5578
moto748 wrote:
Nobody wants to be on the losing side but jon is right. We want (and need) a match that does the sport proud.

It's us fickle fans who pay Sam Tomkins' wages, so I can so without the lecture, thanks.


It's a disgraceful attitude to have towards the tens of thousands of fans making the trip down to pay his salary and bonus. I can't believe it's coming out of one of our senior players mouths, and previously one of the head coaches.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30197
Wigg'n wrote:
It's a disgraceful attitude to have towards the tens of thousands of fans making the trip down to pay his salary and bonus. I can't believe it's coming out of one of our senior players mouths, and previously one of the head coaches.


Why is it disgraceful? He's being totally honest.

I'll take a 1- 0 or 2-0 win over a 30 - 28 defeat.

Of course we'd like a great open game, but a WIN is what will go down in the record books, and what matters most.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:50 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1037
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Why is it disgraceful? He's being totally honest.

I'll take a 1- 0 or 2-0 win over a 30 - 28 defeat.

Of course we'd like a great open game, but a WIN is what will go down in the record books, and what matters most.


Spot on Rogues. Every fan of the game wants a fast, exciting spectacle that will live long in the memories. The players probably want the same but like Sam, I'd much prefer a dull game and bring the trophy back than be on the wrong end of an exhilarating defeat!
Sam is saying it how it is and all this talk of being disrespectful to those who pay his wages is pure cack!!
Sam is saying it how it is and all this talk of being disrespectful to those who pay his wages is pure cack!!
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:34 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12417
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Why is it disgraceful? He's being totally honest.

I'll take a 1- 0 or 2-0 win over a 30 - 28 defeat.

Of course we'd like a great open game, but a WIN is what will go down in the record books, and what matters most.

Disgraceful is a bit far, and I don't really buy into this "We pay their wages" stuff. It's not like we have all clubbed together to give IL the money to pay him. We are just paying money to watch rugby games, that's a fair exchange, not something they owe us for.

I just think it's unwise for him to say things which are likely to irk supporters and put off potential new fans ahead of our showpiece event, even if he is just being honest. I think "I hope the fans enjoy the game, but the most important thing to me is to win the cup." comes across a lot better than "I want to the cup, I don't care what the fans think.", do the club not give them any sort of guidance about interviews? I can't imagine IL or the marketing team really wanting that to be the message we send out.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 2:02 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5578
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Why is it disgraceful? He's being totally honest.

I'll take a 1- 0 or 2-0 win over a 30 - 28 defeat.

Of course we'd like a great open game, but a WIN is what will go down in the record books, and what matters most.


Because it's selfish? Why should I waste my weekend spending a few hundred quid to be bored for 80 minutes just for 20 minutes of celebration at the end? A win will go down in the record books but no one cares about boring finals. Like Jonh, I'd completely forgotten we even won the 2013 final, it was such a non event that I'd subconsciously wiped it from my memory.

Like I said, you can play nice rugby and win. It's the defeatist attitude that we can't do both that annoys me when we have some of the best talent in the league.

Like I said, you can play nice rugby and win. It's the defeatist attitude that we can't do both that annoys me when we have some of the best talent in the league.
