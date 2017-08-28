Hull fan here in peace.



Firstly I want my team to win. If its a boring win I'll take it.



Was there in 1985 - great game for the neutral and Wigan (and hkr fans) but I cannot say I look back on it with any fondness



I was also there in 2005 - Great game for the neutral and Hull FC, but I am yet to speak to any Leeds fan which looks back on the game with any enthusiasm.



Was there in 2013 - from my point of view, at about 6.30pm on that day, I took in a deep breath, closed my eyes, drew a metaphorical line and let it go. The reality is, the huge down pour spoiled the game. That said, was it really any more of a boring game to watch than Leeds racking 50 past a hapless hkr??



Was there last year for a close win, nerves were shot, fantastic to get the monkey off our backs.



I do think that for many Wigan fans, familiarity of winning the trophy so often has taken the shine off this as an occasion. This is clearly evidenced by disappointing ticket sales from your end (so we are lead to understand).



From a Hull Fans point of view, the novelty of winning at the national stadium most definitely has not worn off and I am buzzing already about the final.



Ideal work, the final is not riddled with niggly penalties, there are some great tries scored and there is less than 12 point between the teams at the end of the game. Real world is that I would still want to see Ellis lift the trophy at the end, even it its a 13-0 trudge in a mud bath.