Is the Wembley result more important than the quality of game?

does the style of win matter?
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:02 pm
Geoff





Jsst reading a BBC interview with Sam Tomkins, and he's clear that to the players, a trophy is everything, and the style doesn't matter. Is he right? Are falling crowds partly due to boring games, even if winning?

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41027784

Sam Tomkins wrote:
"I don't care what the game is like. I don't care what the fans think, if it's dire, if there's no tries scored. All we want is to pick that trophy up," he said.

"People say 2013 wasn't an entertaining game. Well you know what, if you're a Wigan player it was as entertaining as you want it.

"Fans looking in want flashy tries and they want a massive highlights reel. As a player you don't care. I don't care if there's no tries and we win by a drop goal, I just want a trophy."


To me, yes - I walked away happy in 2013 even though the game was totally forgettable. I was gutted losing the GF in 2015 even though it was a thriller. I'll settle for a 2-0 win on Sat!

But...will fans continue to come if it is in fact as dire as he suggests it could be?
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:52 pm
Towns88





Surely that's a no brainer? Who the hell would prefer their side to lose a thrilling final ?



P/s good luck on Saturday.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:55 am
NickyKiss






He's 100% correct. Winning a final is all that matters regardless of the manner of victory.

I don't think anyone has an issue with the entertainment value of any of our final wins. It's the bread and butter of the weekly rounds where I think most people would like to see a bit more excitement.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:27 am
jonh






Why is there no option for a thrilling win?!

Is it really too much to go into a final hoping for a win and a level of entertainment that does the sport and both clubs on the field justice?!

People outside the heartlands know the sport and Wigan mainly because of the Challenge Cup final.

It is no coincidence this year the teams that have played an entertaining and expansive style of rugby have in many people's eyes over achieved.

Comments from within the club like this make my blood boil. It is symptomatic of the level we are bringing this great sport down to. Fans of the sport were not attracted to the sport in the main to watch 80mins of dross win lose or draw. The falling numbers on the terraces at Wigan are an indicator of that.

Win lose or draw I will be happy if I am entertained and am able to watch a game fitting of a final where players are able to showcase the skills they have and of this great sport to a wider audience.

A few things really concern me about stories and direct quotes from inside the club like this. Firstly is it too much to expect to play an entertaining style of rugby and win matches? Is that really an unrealistic goal?! I personally don't believe so. Secondly this is a bit of a 2 fingers up at the teams customer base, basically saying in my opinion, "stop moaning, or if you want to carry on moaning we don't care as your opinion doesn't matter!" Hardly a great message to send to your customers especially when the reality is despite the trophies they are walking away in numbers.

Edit as it will not let me submit my vote for some reason, as a rugby league fan first, Wigan fan second I voted for thrilling loss given the options presented.

Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:44 am
Bigredwarrior




No brainier!! The record books won't remember how exciting a game was but it will remember the winners. I'd take a boring win over any type of loss every time! Hard to believe people could even contemplate the alternative.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:03 am
MadDogg






Entertainment provides memories. The 2013 final was such a snorefest that I rarely ever think back to it and often completely forget about it when I think about Wigan's past achievements.

Completely agree with Jonh.
Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:03 am
jonh






Bigredwarrior wrote:
No brainier!! The record books won't remember how exciting a game was but it will remember the winners. I'd take a boring win over any type of loss every time! Hard to believe people could even contemplate the alternative.



My stance above is based on being a fan of the sport over being a fan of Wigan.

I don't judge the sport on the record books. I judge it by what occurs on the field.

The record books show we beat Hull in 2013 and 1985 finals.

Interesting the 85 final is still the game everyone talks about.

Yes I want Wigan to win, obviously but there is a responsibility to do the game, event and clubs justice.

Re: does the style of win matter?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:49 am
Salty






Well said, John.
It's been a very boring season watching Wigan. Even though I've watched them for about 60 years, I'm not going to Wembley because of this.
They did improve last Friday but Salford were poor.
I've always recorded the Wigan finals so I could watch them again but I didn't record the last one against Hull because it was so boring.
I'll be watching it on TV, hoping for entertaining rugby and a Wigan win.

