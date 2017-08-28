Why is there no option for a thrilling win?!



Is it really too much to go into a final hoping for a win and a level of entertainment that does the sport and both clubs on the field justice?!



People outside the heartlands know the sport and Wigan mainly because of the Challenge Cup final.



It is no coincidence this year the teams that have played an entertaining and expansive style of rugby have in many people's eyes over achieved.



Comments from within the club like this make my blood boil. It is symptomatic of the level we are bringing this great sport down to. Fans of the sport were not attracted to the sport in the main to watch 80mins of dross win lose or draw. The falling numbers on the terraces at Wigan are an indicator of that.



Win lose or draw I will be happy if I am entertained and am able to watch a game fitting of a final where players are able to showcase the skills they have and of this great sport to a wider audience.



A few things really concern me about stories and direct quotes from inside the club like this. Firstly is it too much to expect to play an entertaining style of rugby and win matches? Is that really an unrealistic goal?! I personally don't believe so. Secondly this is a bit of a 2 fingers up at the teams customer base, basically saying in my opinion, "stop moaning, or if you want to carry on moaning we don't care as your opinion doesn't matter!" Hardly a great message to send to your customers especially when the reality is despite the trophies they are walking away in numbers.



Edit as it will not let me submit my vote for some reason, as a rugby league fan first, Wigan fan second I voted for thrilling loss given the options presented.