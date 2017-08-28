Sam Tomkins wrote: "I don't care what the game is like. I don't care what the fans think, if it's dire, if there's no tries scored. All we want is to pick that trophy up," he said.



"People say 2013 wasn't an entertaining game. Well you know what, if you're a Wigan player it was as entertaining as you want it.



"Fans looking in want flashy tries and they want a massive highlights reel. As a player you don't care. I don't care if there's no tries and we win by a drop goal, I just want a trophy."

Jsst reading a BBC interview with Sam Tomkins, and he's clear that to the players, a trophy is everything, and the style doesn't matter. Is he right? Are falling crowds partly due to boring games, even if winning?To me, yes - I walked away happy in 2013 even though the game was totally forgettable. I was gutted losing the GF in 2015 even though it was a thriller. I'll settle for a 2-0 win on Sat!But...will fans continue to come if it is in fact as dire as he suggests it could be?