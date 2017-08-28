WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - does the style of win matter?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk does the style of win matter?

Post a reply
Is the Wembley result more important than the quality of game?

Poll runs till Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:02 pm

Boring win
1
100%
Thrilling loss
0
No votes
Not bothered either way
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 1
does the style of win matter?
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:02 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5290
Jsst reading a BBC interview with Sam Tomkins, and he's clear that to the players, a trophy is everything, and the style doesn't matter. Is he right? Are falling crowds partly due to boring games, even if winning?

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41027784

Sam Tomkins wrote:
"I don't care what the game is like. I don't care what the fans think, if it's dire, if there's no tries scored. All we want is to pick that trophy up," he said.

"People say 2013 wasn't an entertaining game. Well you know what, if you're a Wigan player it was as entertaining as you want it.

"Fans looking in want flashy tries and they want a massive highlights reel. As a player you don't care. I don't care if there's no tries and we win by a drop goal, I just want a trophy."


To me, yes - I walked away happy in 2013 even though the game was totally forgettable. I was gutted losing the GF in 2015 even though it was a thriller. I'll settle for a 2-0 win on Sat!

But...will fans continue to come if it is in fact as dire as he suggests it could be?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bal, Geoff, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Saint_Claire and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,4401,16176,1914,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM