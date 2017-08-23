SKOLARS’ FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS LOOKS TO BE BEST YET!
23RD AUGUST 2017
With Friday Night Lights being this very week we’re going to walk you through the day’s events to give you a flavour of what’s in store at New River come Friday. The event has become a real highlight for fans across London & the South as well as fans travelling down to watch the Challenge Cup final on the Saturday at Wembley & looking for a great night out the day before.
The day starts at 1pm with a three way U15s tournament featuring Hemel Stags, Elmbridge Eagles and a French touring team. A great opportunity to see the bright future of rugby league in the south east against a talented French outfit.Climbing the age ranks at 3pm where a London select U17s team take on their French equivalents. Again, a great opportunity to see the talented future of London rugby league.
“These youth games are an intrinsic part of the day for us, this is a real opportunity to make the most of the rugby league spotlight being on London and to give our young players a share of the limelight.” Jac Davies, Skolars General Manager.
At the opposite end of the spectrum will be our annual masters showcase between the London and Down South (LaDS) vs Political Animals at 4pm. The Political Animals feature politicians from across the political spectrum, both past and present.
The main event will feature the London Skolars taking on the South Wales Ironmen in their League 1 Shield fixture. The Skolars, having won their last 5 matches on the bounce will be looking to go a point clear at the top of the ladder.
“It’s a big night for the club as a whole and we want fans of other clubs to come down to New River to see what we’re all about” Jermaine Coleman, Skolars Head Coach.
Skolars will be looking to make it three wins from three against the south Walians this year, having already secured wins in the league and League 1 Cup at the start of the season.
It is set to be the Skolars largest event since hosting the Toronto Wolfpack in their season opener. The Londoners will however be looking to be on the winning side in front of a packed out home crowd.
As well as all the rugby, 4 games in all, the Skolars will also host its largest ever real-ale festival. In honour of the following day’s Challenge Cup Final, Skolars and their pouring partners Caveman Brewery have sourced beers from Wigan and Hull, as well as a selection of beers from the midlands, London and the South East.
Plenty of food and entertainment frame this unique event. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to make the most of the event. The site will host three bars; the clubhouse, fan park and stand bars. Our wide selection of ales will be available across the three sites.
Tickets are still available from here. The New River stadium is a short walk from Wood Green tube station, which is itself a short hop from London city centre on the Piccadilly line. It’s also a short hop from Wembley for any spectators staying in that area for Saturday’s Final.
For any enquiries or to discuss our hospitality and group ticket purchases, please call 0208 888 8488 or email michaelgates@skolarsrl.com tickets can be purchased by using the following link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friday-night-lights-2017-skolars-vs-ironmen-tickets-34390930198
