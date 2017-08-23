WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?

Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:44 pm
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1205
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/ ... ff66c05342
Re: Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:23 pm
StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 28
Quote from the article, "He suggested the NRL club lure former Kangaroos coach Tim Sheens home in a new role as coaching co-ordinator, while endorsing players-turned-coaches Craig Fitzgibbon or Todd Payten to replace Henry."

Sheens spoke on many occasions about getting back into a Head Coach role was a big part of the attraction to the Rovers job. Can't see him leaving to go back upstairs. That and seems remarkably bought in to the challenge of promotion and hopefully re-establishing the club in SL.
Re: Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:24 am
Matt Felmingham User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Nov 13, 2006 4:05 pm
Posts: 20
Location: East Hull
"Sheens is in charge of English Super League outfit Hull KR, having coached four NRL clubs in a career that spans 33 years and 683 games."

Wouldn't take the article too seriously if they can't get their facts right.
Re: Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:00 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2194
Just the sort of stupid unhelpful speculation we need right now? Typical ignorant Aussie press, think nothing exists outside Sydney. Would be hard to replace like for like. But if he gets us promoted good luck to him.
Re: Is Sheens on his way to the Gold Coast Titans?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:14 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2690
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Beverley red wrote:
Just the sort of stupid unhelpful speculation we need right now? Typical ignorant Aussie press, think nothing exists outside Sydney. Would be hard to replace like for like. But if he gets us promoted good luck to him.

I do think if he gets us up he will stay and have a bash at trying is skill in the super league
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

