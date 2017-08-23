Quote from the article, "He suggested the NRL club lure former Kangaroos coach Tim Sheens home in a new role as coaching co-ordinator, while endorsing players-turned-coaches Craig Fitzgibbon or Todd Payten to replace Henry."



Sheens spoke on many occasions about getting back into a Head Coach role was a big part of the attraction to the Rovers job. Can't see him leaving to go back upstairs. That and seems remarkably bought in to the challenge of promotion and hopefully re-establishing the club in SL.