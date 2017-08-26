WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4

Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:03 am
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 356
Location: 7th
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 10
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles= Toulouse by 22

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? = Macani
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? = 10 [Assuming not a trick question - Monday]
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? = 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? = 6
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:22 pm
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 85
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs, Batley by 12
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions, Dewsbury by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds, Rochdale by 14
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles, Toulouse by 22

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 22 mins
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 8 tries
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 4 kicks
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:43 pm
broadybull87 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2400
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs, Batley by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions, Dewsbury by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds, Rochdale by 14
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles, Toulouse by 18

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 18 mins
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 7 tries
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 5 kicks
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:12 pm
jayb User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 03, 2011 3:58 pm
Posts: 182
Location: 37.2350° N, 115.8111° W
MATCHES
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs...................Batley by 15
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions.................Dewsbury by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds......Rochdale by 14
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles........Toulouse by 26

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls?....................................................................Rickett
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday?............16
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday?........................11
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday?........................9
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:15 am
Jimmy 4 Bradford User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 206
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs....Bulls by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions...Rams by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham..........Oldham by 4
Toulouse Olympic vs Sheffield Eagles....Toulouse by 16

BONUS
1. Who will score first try for Bulls? - Soronen
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? - 7
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? - 11
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? - 9
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:05 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1154
Bulldogs to be top dogs over Bulls by 8
Dewsbury to ram Lions by 18
Hornets to sting Roughyeds by 10
Toulouse to win against Sheffield by 18

First Bradford tryscorer to be James Bentley
Mins on clock when that try is scored: 17
Total number of tries in Bradford v Batley game: 8
Number of successful kicks at goal: 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:42 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 92
Batley by 14pts
Dewsbury by 22pts
Rochdale by 4pts
Toulouse by 34pts

First try Corey Aston
First try scored after 7 mins
9 tries scored in game
7 goal kicks in game
