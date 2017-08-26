Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 10
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles= Toulouse by 22
BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? = Macani
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? = 10 [Assuming not a trick question - Monday]
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? = 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? = 6
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 10
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles= Toulouse by 22
BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? = Macani
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? = 10 [Assuming not a trick question - Monday]
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? = 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? = 6