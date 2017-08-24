WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4

Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:27 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2727
Location: No longer Bradford
MATCHES
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 2
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 4
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles = Toulouse by 4

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? James Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 18
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 7
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:00 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3336
Location: Bradford
MATCHES
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 12
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 14
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles = Toulouse by 36

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? James Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 9
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 9
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:54 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 222
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs...bulls by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions...dewsbury by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham ....Rochdale by 12
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles...Toulouse by 16

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 7
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 11
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 9
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:43 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3032
MATCHES
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs...................[b]Batley by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions.................[b]Dewsbury by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds.......[b]Rochdale by 8
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles.........[b]TO by 30

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls?.....................................................................Aston
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday?............6
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday?........................9
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday?......................8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 5:48 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1131
Location: Waiting
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 14
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 36
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Oldham by 2
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles = Toulouse by 10

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? Campbell
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 12
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 7
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 5
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:00 am
Steel City Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 125
Location: Sheffield
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Bulls by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Hornets by 12
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles = Toulouse by 18

BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? J Campbell
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 9
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 9
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 4
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:26 am
jackmac452 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 249
Bulls by 10
Dewsbury by 18
Rochdale by 10
Toulouse by 20

Bonus..
Bently
8
9
7
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"
