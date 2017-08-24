MATCHES
Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 2
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Dewsbury by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds = Rochdale by 4
Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles = Toulouse by 4
BONUS
1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls? James Bentley
2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday? 18
3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday? 8
4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday? 7
