Well, our game is on Bank Holiday Monday due to the Cup Final - and with no other games that day we have no bonus games. So this week we have the return of 'bonus' questions..



MATCHES

Bradford Bulls vs Batley Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions

Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham Roughyeds

Toulouse Olympique vs Sheffield Eagles



BONUS

1. Who will score the first try for the Bulls?

2. How many minutes will be on the clock when the Bulls score a try on Sunday?

3. How many tries will be scored in the game by both teams on Sunday?

4. How many successful goal kicks will be kicked in the game on Sunday?



5 points for a correct answer for any question, 3 points if you get within 3 on any other others. So plenty of points on offer....