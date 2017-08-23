WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam Pearson

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Adam Pearson

Post a reply
Adam Pearson
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:34 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1632
Location: Top of the East Stand
Listened to his interview with David Burns just after 11am this morning. Was good to have a bit of an update with things, albeit brief. Says the clubs in the city need to target the 16-21 year olds to entice them back into watching live sport. Also said it would make sense for somebody to run both Hull and City as well as the stadium so everybody is singing off the same hymn sheet, and that he would be prepared to do so, but only by fronting a consortium of backers as he couldn't afford to do it outright. Also said that Radford alongside Peter Taylor are the two managers that he has worked with who he trusts the most.

Also said we are 2-3 years off becoming the dominant force in super league... Not bad for a team still challenging for two of the three trophies available.
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:42 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1653
Never a better time for Adam and a consortium to take over Hull City and run the two clubs as well as controlling the stadium.
The way its going Hull citys attendances will soon be less than ours
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:21 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4102
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
bonaire wrote:
Never a better time for Adam and a consortium to take over Hull City and run the two clubs as well as controlling the stadium.
The way its going Hull citys attendances will soon be less than ours


The only problem is the Allams have made it such an unattractive prospect due to the carving up of the club as a whole and the ill feeling they have created all around.
The other main issue is the Allams never had any intention to sell or move the Melton and are just bleeding every last drop of life and money out the club, so until they reach the point at which the cash cow has been milked dry the will just keep strangling the club and the SMC.

And all this because they weren't gifted the Stadium or allowed to change the name of the club so now its purely vindictive actions and to stick two fingers up to the people and the City that gave Assem Allam himself refuge and enabled him to build his fortune.

Its just a pity the media are not focusing on these points and really putting pressure on the Allams to come clean after they all fawned over the Allams and bowing down and calling him doctor and every opportunity.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:33 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2756
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05d3yfx
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:57 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 705
Interview with Adam in HDM today, would link but this site is so full of ads now that it crashes when you open HDM (which is also full of ads) [at least on my connection it does)
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 10:14 am
KC BRI Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 9:58 pm
Posts: 1283
Location: Hull Eastish
Chris71 wrote:
The only problem is the Allams have made it such an unattractive prospect due to the carving up of the club as a whole and the ill feeling they have created all around.
The other main issue is the Allams never had any intention to sell or move the Melton and are just bleeding every last drop of life and money out the club, so until they reach the point at which the cash cow has been milked dry the will just keep strangling the club and the SMC.

And all this because they weren't gifted the Stadium or allowed to change the name of the club so now its purely vindictive actions and to stick two fingers up to the people and the City that gave Assem Allam himself refuge and enabled him to build his fortune.

Its just a pity the media are not focusing on these points and really putting pressure on the Allams to come clean after they all fawned over the Allams and bowing down and calling him doctor and every opportunity.

Adam Pearson came across really well.
The total opposite of the Allams who as you say are nasty vindictive pieces of work.
Sporting clubs are very common in Europe and do really well.
The Premier league on the other hand is just a investors game hoping to make cash.
It barely resembles sport and is becoming a day tourist industry with sanitation.
Re: Adam Pearson
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:13 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14893
He made a lot of good points, particularly agree with his comments that SL chairmen have to do their bit in talking up the sport and not drag it down every 5mins. As he said in RU they hype every game up as being brilliant in front of a massive crowd (always suspiciously rounded up to an exact thousand...) even if it was a dead-rubber in front of 2 men and his dog.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carlotti, giddyupoldfella, listener, lummy, Mick Cranes Sidestep, mosher, PCollinson1990, Wilde 3 and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,7331,68576,1924,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
34
- 52PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM