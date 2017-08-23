bonaire wrote: Never a better time for Adam and a consortium to take over Hull City and run the two clubs as well as controlling the stadium.

The way its going Hull citys attendances will soon be less than ours

The only problem is the Allams have made it such an unattractive prospect due to the carving up of the club as a whole and the ill feeling they have created all around.The other main issue is the Allams never had any intention to sell or move the Melton and are just bleeding every last drop of life and money out the club, so until they reach the point at which the cash cow has been milked dry the will just keep strangling the club and the SMC.And all this because they weren't gifted the Stadium or allowed to change the name of the club so now its purely vindictive actions and to stick two fingers up to the people and the City that gave Assem Allam himself refuge and enabled him to build his fortune.Its just a pity the media are not focusing on these points and really putting pressure on the Allams to come clean after they all fawned over the Allams and bowing down and calling him doctor and every opportunity.