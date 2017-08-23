WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam Pearson

Adam Pearson
Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:34 pm
Listened to his interview with David Burns just after 11am this morning. Was good to have a bit of an update with things, albeit brief. Says the clubs in the city need to target the 16-21 year olds to entice them back into watching live sport. Also said it would make sense for somebody to run both Hull and City as well as the stadium so everybody is singing off the same hymn sheet, and that he would be prepared to do so, but only by fronting a consortium of backers as he couldn't afford to do it outright. Also said that Radford alongside Peter Taylor are the two managers that he has worked with who he trusts the most.

Also said we are 2-3 years off becoming the dominant force in super league... Not bad for a team still challenging for two of the three trophies available.

