WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens game moved

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity St Helens game moved

Post a reply
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:13 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 413
It could easily happen, if results go that way we could be playing Wigan for the fourth spot , it'll be moved to Thursday or Friday. It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:10 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2310
Location: Barnsley
If someone had said at the beginning of the season "get yourself a season ticket, because we'll be 80 minutes from a semi final", you'd have thought they were mad?

To suggest that that isn't worth the disruption of TV games is bonkers.

I'll take this potential disruption every year, if it means we are in the mix, like we are now!
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:47 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6112
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
poplar cats alive wrote:
It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.


Ha ha, of course it would. :CRAZY:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:31 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8447
poplar cats alive wrote:
It could easily happen, if results go that way we could be playing Wigan for the fourth spot , it'll be moved to Thursday or Friday. It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.


On the flip side, we're having our best season for over 30 years, why wouldn't you want a season ticket :D
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:43 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 410
wrencat1873 wrote:
On the flip side, we're having our best season for over 30 years, why wouldn't you want a season ticket :D


The season ticket saves you roughly the entrance fee for 2 games, if you can't make some games due to changed fixtures etc then the season ticket becomes more expensive than just buying a ticket for each game you can attend

Everyone is happy with the success, but people are also careful with their money and want value for money
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:29 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6112
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
The season ticket is a major source of early season income for the club and as such is one of the best ways of supporting team building and stability. Free games are a bonus.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:40 am
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 462
Long been my view that a season ticket was more than match day admission, it is buying in to the club's future.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:57 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3054
wakefieldwall wrote:
Long been my view that a season ticket was more than match day admission, it is buying in to the club's future.


That is exactly what it is.

Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.

I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.

As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:24 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26152
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The season ticket is a major source of early season income for the club and as such is one of the best ways of supporting team building and stability. Free games are a bonus.


A season ticket in in itself doesn't always increase the clubs income, in purely monitory terms it only really helps if we are doing badly i.e. we have already got your cash so you can't back out now :D

The nail who's head you have hit is 'early' and it's something people don't seem to get.

The simple fact is that the more money any club gets up front has a dramatic effect on recruitment and planning - speed of recruitment and quality - it's that simple. For a man like MC it's a godsend as it allows him to budget properly, which is his strong point.

That as someone else pointed out is 'the investment' - so you miss a game, you got it slightly cheaper to start with, so thats your compensation.

I do get why people find these moves annoying but hey we are top 8, pushing for fourth and at the end of the day SKY pay the wages. Without their 2 million a club ??? we wouldn't have a competition anything like as good as it is.

I can live with it, inconvenient as it is. 8)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:32 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26152
Location: Poodle Power!
Sandal Cat wrote:
That is exactly what it is.

Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.

I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.

As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.


Another way to support the club whilst benefitting yourself is that if you can't justify a season ticket because you won't get the value - which I get.

Then do what I do to compensate - subscribe to Trinity TV. It's pretty good, it's only a fiver and it's available to most. That's £60 per year to the club on a regular basis decided by 12, I think almost anybody could justify that output for an excellent service that allows you to see matches you would otherwise have missed.

If the club had 1000 subscribers that would be £60,000 extra a year, not chicken feed. Even taking production cost away I reckon the club keeps most of that money for players. It's possibly one of the most profitable enterprises the club does, or at least it could be. :thumb:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fully, got there, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, normycat, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ricardo07, RWB, Smew, tigersteve, wakefieldwall and 218 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,3102,03576,2004,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM