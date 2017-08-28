Sandal Cat wrote: That is exactly what it is.



Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.



I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.



As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.

Another way to support the club whilst benefitting yourself is that if you can't justify a season ticket because you won't get the value - which I get.Then do what I do to compensate - subscribe to Trinity TV. It's pretty good, it's only a fiver and it's available to most. That's £60 per year to the club on a regular basis decided by 12, I think almost anybody could justify that output for an excellent service that allows you to see matches you would otherwise have missed.If the club had 1000 subscribers that would be £60,000 extra a year, not chicken feed. Even taking production cost away I reckon the club keeps most of that money for players. It's possibly one of the most profitable enterprises the club does, or at least it could be.