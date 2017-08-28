|
It could easily happen, if results go that way we could be playing Wigan for the fourth spot , it'll be moved to Thursday or Friday. It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:10 pm
dboy
If someone had said at the beginning of the season "get yourself a season ticket, because we'll be 80 minutes from a semi final", you'd have thought they were mad?
To suggest that that isn't worth the disruption of TV games is bonkers.
I'll take this potential disruption every year, if it means we are in the mix, like we are now!
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:47 pm
poplar cats alive wrote:
It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.
Ha ha, of course it would.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:31 pm
poplar cats alive wrote:
It could easily happen, if results go that way we could be playing Wigan for the fourth spot , it'll be moved to Thursday or Friday. It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.
On the flip side, we're having our best season for over 30 years, why wouldn't you want a season ticket
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:43 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
On the flip side, we're having our best season for over 30 years, why wouldn't you want a season ticket
The season ticket saves you roughly the entrance fee for 2 games, if you can't make some games due to changed fixtures etc then the season ticket becomes more expensive than just buying a ticket for each game you can attend
Everyone is happy with the success, but people are also careful with their money and want value for money
Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:29 am
The season ticket is a major source of early season income for the club and as such is one of the best ways of supporting team building and stability. Free games are a bonus.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:40 am
Long been my view that a season ticket was more than match day admission, it is buying in to the club's future.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:57 am
wakefieldwall wrote:
Long been my view that a season ticket was more than match day admission, it is buying in to the club's future.
That is exactly what it is.
Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.
I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.
As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:24 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
The season ticket is a major source of early season income for the club and as such is one of the best ways of supporting team building and stability. Free games are a bonus.
A season ticket in in itself doesn't always increase the clubs income, in purely monitory terms it only really helps if we are doing badly i.e. we have already got your cash so you can't back out now
The nail who's head you have hit is 'early' and it's something people don't seem to get.
The simple fact is that the more money any club gets up front has a dramatic effect on recruitment and planning - speed of recruitment and quality - it's that simple. For a man like MC it's a godsend as it allows him to budget properly, which is his strong point.
That as someone else pointed out is 'the investment' - so you miss a game, you got it slightly cheaper to start with, so thats your compensation.
I do get why people find these moves annoying but hey we are top 8, pushing for fourth and at the end of the day SKY pay the wages. Without their 2 million a club ??? we wouldn't have a competition anything like as good as it is.
I can live with it, inconvenient as it is.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:32 am
Sandal Cat wrote:
That is exactly what it is.
Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.
I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.
As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.
Another way to support the club whilst benefitting yourself is that if you can't justify a season ticket because you won't get the value - which I get.
Then do what I do to compensate - subscribe to Trinity TV. It's pretty good, it's only a fiver and it's available to most. That's £60 per year to the club on a regular basis decided by 12, I think almost anybody could justify that output for an excellent service that allows you to see matches you would otherwise have missed.
If the club had 1000 subscribers that would be £60,000 extra a year, not chicken feed. Even taking production cost away I reckon the club keeps most of that money for players. It's possibly one of the most profitable enterprises the club does, or at least it could be.
