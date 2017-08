wakefieldwall wrote: Long been my view that a season ticket was more than match day admission, it is buying in to the club's future.

That is exactly what it is.Some Club's refer to it as "Membership" and that's what you are buying into, membership of Wakefield Trinity and by so doing you are supporting the Club financially and as a bonus you get to attend home games free of charge.I appreciate that money is tight and not everyone can afford to do this but if the Club is to progress after this excellent season it needs more and more people to buy memberships/season tickets when they go on sale, probably next month. Its not about how much money you can save but how much you can support the Club and enable it to progress and succeed.As I say I understand that not everyone can afford to do this but I urge those who can to do so and back the Club.