Re: St Helens game moved
Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:13 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 413
It could easily happen, if results go that way we could be playing Wigan for the fourth spot , it'll be moved to Thursday or Friday. It'll certainly make you seriously think about getting a season ticket.
Re: St Helens game moved
Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:10 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2310
Location: Barnsley
If someone had said at the beginning of the season "get yourself a season ticket, because we'll be 80 minutes from a semi final", you'd have thought they were mad?

To suggest that that isn't worth the disruption of TV games is bonkers.

I'll take this potential disruption every year, if it means we are in the mix, like we are now!
