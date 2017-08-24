PopTart wrote: I thought you got an amount like £30k for first game then £15 k if on again on a reducing scale.

So if that's true it's either a new deal for Super 8s or we are losing money by being on TV.

Although there may be some compensation for being on tv, you would have to expect larger attendances against Saints or Leeds at home, compared with say Fax or Sheffield at home AND you may still end up being on TV.The major issue is the having to dance to Sky's tune and the lack of notice/consideration to the fans who have season tickets or want to attend every game.Although their may be additional costs with floodlights for playing regular home games on a Friday, perhaps it's time to change our "regular" home games to Friday evenings (as many other clubs have done).This way there would be less disruption for the fans and players, with only moving a day back, rather than 2 or 3 days, which must be a nightmare as far as preparation and conditioning are concerned, something that Sky couldn't give a toss about, just as long as they have something to show on their sports channel.