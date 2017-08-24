WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens game moved

Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:27 am
I thought you got an amount like £30k for first game then £15 k if on again on a reducing scale.
So if that's true it's either a new deal for Super 8s or we are losing money by being on TV.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 6:57 am
I'd be interested in how it works. There must surely be some monetary reward for finishing top 8 and as such likely to be on TV. Bit counter productive if thee isn't!
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:18 am
I suppose the fact you're in Super League the following season, + you're Super 8 home games are versus top sides, is decent reward for starters?
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 7:30 am
Not if they are Thursday night and on sky.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:00 am
PopTart wrote:
I thought you got an amount like £30k for first game then £15 k if on again on a reducing scale.
So if that's true it's either a new deal for Super 8s or we are losing money by being on TV.


Although there may be some compensation for being on tv, you would have to expect larger attendances against Saints or Leeds at home, compared with say Fax or Sheffield at home AND you may still end up being on TV.

The major issue is the having to dance to Sky's tune and the lack of notice/consideration to the fans who have season tickets or want to attend every game.

Although their may be additional costs with floodlights for playing regular home games on a Friday, perhaps it's time to change our "regular" home games to Friday evenings (as many other clubs have done).
This way there would be less disruption for the fans and players, with only moving a day back, rather than 2 or 3 days, which must be a nightmare as far as preparation and conditioning are concerned, something that Sky couldn't give a toss about, just as long as they have something to show on their sports channel.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:09 am
wrencat1873 wrote:

Although their may be additional costs with floodlights for playing regular home games on a Friday, perhaps it's time to change our "regular" home games to Friday evenings (as many other clubs have done).



But our 'best' attendances are on Sunday afternoon games, plus how are we going to encourage kids to attend
when they won't get home and to bed until around 10pm?

It would be a terrible move IMO, I do see your reasoning but we don't have the fanbase to switch to Friday night games.
Plus away support will be less especially against supporters coming over the Pennines.
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:31 am
Wildthing wrote:
But our 'best' attendances are on Sunday afternoon games, plus how are we going to encourage kids to attend
when they won't get home and to bed until around 10pm?

It would be a terrible move IMO, I do see your reasoning but we don't have the fanbase to switch to Friday night games.
Plus away support will be less especially against supporters coming over the Pennines.


I agree and Sunday afternoon has always been "matchday" for a long time but, things have definitely changed over the last few years.
It's hard to believe that "all" the other clubs are wrong on this one and they must see some benefit for switching to Fridays.

IMO, there is nothing better than watching Trinity on a Sunday afternoon with a bit of sun on your back and scalping Wigan or Saints at BV but the games moving between Sunday, Thursday and Friday is nigh on impossible to plan around (especially when games are changed at short notice) and this is the reason that I suggested that Friday may be better.
