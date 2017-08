I'd invited a Saints fan who lives in London up for the weekend so he could join me at the game. That is clearly off now due to the fixture change and there is no way he make it. At the moment I still think I can make it although I have to battle the M62.



Did someone say last year that home clubs for televised matches get £15k from the TV pot? If so, with all the lost hospitality and fans/schoolchildren who can no longer make it I wonder if that is scant consolation.



I also wonder if we are still in with a shout for the top 4 come the last round if our Wigan home match will be moved too. Nice to get the TV profile but I'm sure that Daddycool will be frustrated at the lost potential revenue from not having a weekend home match during the Super 8s.