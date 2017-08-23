WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens game moved

Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:18 pm
Manuel wrote:
Absolute garbage, double booked, hey ho, I know which will be priority though!!

Priority should be Wakefield Trinity RLFC as always.

Up the Trin
Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:38 pm
chissitt wrote:
We were down for one of those corporate meals on the Saturday night and have had to cancel till the Wigan game, the two who I normally go with can't make the Thursday night game either, so maybe if I join your team at least you'll be at 50% strength if you don't mind a bit of rough :wink: :D


:lol: :lol: We are East Standers - no rough allowed ... :SNOOTY:
TRINITY Wildcats.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:02 pm
How can anyone moan about poor attendances when crap like this happens. I'm sure hundreds of people are affected by changes .Oh well, watching it on Sky it is.
C'mon Trinity !!!!
Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:23 pm
I couldnt make the saturday night anyway, so its a result for me, as i can now get to the game.

It makes selling season tickets difficult i imagine with all the chopping and changing. I get one every year, but regularly miss four or five home games for one reason or another.
