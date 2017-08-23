I couldnt make the saturday night anyway, so its a result for me, as i can now get to the game.
It makes selling season tickets difficult i imagine with all the chopping and changing. I get one every year, but regularly miss four or five home games for one reason or another.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, BOJ042, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Egg Banjo, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, PHe, Redscat, Smew, Trinity_13, vastman, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 177 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity