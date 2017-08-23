WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens game moved

Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:37 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 310
Now on Thursday 7th to accommodate Sky. Will hit crowd and cost us .
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:38 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17840
ball-in-hand wrote:
Now on Thursday 7th to accommodate Sky. Will hit crowd and cost us .
costs me too :roll:
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:40 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11298
Location: The City of Wakefield
I have had to book (more) leave just to get to this game now.
8 of us who normally go together is now down to 3 of us.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:28 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6942
Wildthing wrote:
I have had to book (more) leave just to get to this game now.
8 of us who normally go together is now down to 3 of us.

We were down for one of those corporate meals on the Saturday night and have had to cancel till the Wigan game, the two who I normally go with can't make the Thursday night game either, so maybe if I join your team at least you'll be at 50% strength if you don't mind a bit of rough :wink: :D
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:29 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6106
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
On the neutral side I'm still going. On the positive side, a few from work who go home (darn south) for the weekend can now attend.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 11:39 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 395
Location: Hartlepool
Highly unlikely I'll make it, Thursday games are a killer for me. :FRUSRATED:
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:21 pm
60sCat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 263
Two in my group having to miss as well. Blooming SKY.
Re: St Helens game moved
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:38 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1857
Some people seem to have hectic Thursday night life's, better for me than a Saturday evening so there's winners and losers. It will effect the traveling saints support which will knock a few off the
Attendance , all our big matches this season have been on a Thursday night which will effect this seasons crowd average which is a shame

