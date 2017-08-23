I have had to book (more) leave just to get to this game now.
8 of us who normally go together is now down to 3 of us.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ant1, cosmicat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, lampyboy, PHe, polancoboy, REDWHITEANDBLUE, roopy, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, Tricky2309, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Trojan Horse, victarmeldrew, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 240 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity