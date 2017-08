shinymcshine wrote: £18 per month isn't "bad value"



Its less than a lot of people pay for their mobile phone contract, or monthly Costa coffee, beer or fags, and less than you'd pay in admittance to attend just 1 actual game.

It depends on what £18 buys you. I only watch cricket and rugby league on Sky. Two of the cheaper sports. I currently pay £22.50 for the entire Sky Sports package. I called up about the new 'sports choices' to be informed (as noted elsewhere on this thread) that this would cost £18 for first channel and £3 for the second - a monthly saving of £1.50. Given that the vast majority of Sky's budget for sports goes to soccer and Formula 1, I should get a major saving by opting out of them and going only for 'low-budget' sports. I have to continue to subsidise the profligate, corrupt bore-fest that is 'top flight' football, it seems.